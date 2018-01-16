Chris Pratt has returned to social media after a ''much needed'' one month long hiatus.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star took to his Instagram account to share a new instalment of his ''what's my snack'' video series, marking his return to the platform for the first time in over a month.
Sharing a video on his official page, he captioned it: ''#whatsmysnack ?? LAMB SON! I'm excited to get back into posting stuff to social media after a much needed hiatus. Here's what to expect: #videos #pictures #workouts #farmlife #michelobultra (I'm doing a commercial for them for the Super Bowl) #JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom #Avengers #InfinityWar #jokes #inspirationalquotes #bible What not to expect: #politics #DPicks Be kind. See you very soon. (sic)''
And Chris - who has five-year-old son Jack with his estranged wife Anna Faris -wouldn't be shy about going on social media all the time as he previously revealed he ''really likes'' talking about himself.
He said: ''This part is really grueling for a lot of people, I don't find it to be super gruelling. It's kind of a natural fit for me, I really like talking about myself. I was a door-to-door salesman for a long time, so walking into a roomful of strangers and talking about something I am enthusiastic about is a lot easier than walking into a room full of strangers and talking about something I don't care about. Luckily I'm really enthusiastic about this movie so it makes it really easy.''
