Chris Pratt's new 'Lego Movie' character was inspired by his own life and career.

The 39-year-old actor plays Emmet Brickowski in the first instalment of the animated series, an ordinary Lego figurine who is identified as an extraordinary being and the key to saving the world - and reprised his role in sequel 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The Lego Movie'.

The new film also sees Chris voice Emmet's new pal, Rex Dangervest, who is described as ''a galaxy-defending archaeologist cowboy raptor trainer who likes building furniture, bustin' heads and having chiselled features previously hidden under baby fat'', which has drawn parallels to Chris' own career, from his humble beginnings in sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' to heroic lead character Star-Lord in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise and he's admitted that isn't a coincidence.

He told Digital Spy: ''I learned early on that I would be voicing a second character in this, and was able to help collaborate in a small way by having conversations with them throughout the course of them writing the script.

''And I mentioned how I felt that the first movie really paralleled my own life in a major way - that Emmet was this ordinary guy who gets the chance to become special and do something extraordinary and be a hero.

''Through the course of voicing the first 'Lego Movie' I got cast in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', so I myself, a very ordinary, regular guy get given the opportunity to do something extraordinary.

''So I really saw that in myself on screen as Emmet, and it felt real, so I told them, 'Please feel free to go back to that well. Mine anything you want from my life since then'. And they came back with this character, and I said, 'That's great'.''