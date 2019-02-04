Chris Pratt has ''promised'' fans there will be another installment in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise although he doesn't know ''exactly what that's going to look like''.
Chris Pratt has assured fans there will be a third installment in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.
The future of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' has been unclear following director-and-writer James Gunn being fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie by bosses at Disney following the emergence of old Twitter posts he made in which he joked about topics such as rape and child abuse.
Although Gunn has penned a script for the third film a new director is yet to be found, but Pratt - who plays Star-Lord in the movies - has ''promised'' there will be a new chapter in the superhero sci-fi franchise but he doesn't know ''exactly what that's going to look like''.
Speaking to Variety, the 'Jurassic World' star said: ''I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.''
Last year, Adam McKay confirmed that he was in talks with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about the possibility of helming the movie but didn't say whether he will take on the role or not.
'Vice' filmmaker McKay previously said: ''We've talked a little bit. Yeah. We were kicking around the idea of the Inhumans at one point. We're always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and I think what they're doing is amazing.''
Although Gunn, 52, won't be working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' again he has been in talks to direct DC Comics' upcoming 'Suicide Squad' sequel after it was previously revealed he was writing the script for the flick.
The movie is also said to have been given the title, 'The Suicide Squad', and it looks likely to be a reboot of sorts, rather than a direct sequel.
Warner Bros. have penned the film in for an August 2021 release.
