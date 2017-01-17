Chris Pratt has joked his sex scene with wife Anna Faris in 'Mom!' was easy because they've been rehearsing it for ''10 years''.

The 37-year-old hunk - who met the blonde bombshell on the set of 'Take Me Home Tonight' in 2007 - quipped that he was well prepared for his cameo in the actress' CBS comedy TV series because they've had so much practice between the sheets.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''We get to have this really nice relationship. We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene. We've been rehearsing that for 10 years. This is the most fun I think I've ever had on a set. It's really nice to see your spouse in their work environment. Well, I don't know if it is for everyone. It is for me 'cause my wife is Anna Faris.''

The couple got married in 2009 and have four-year-old son Jack together and Chris thinks the secret to their happy relationship is leaving his 40-year-old spouse to stew after an argument.

He said recently: ''I have heard some people say, 'Don't go to bed mad.' I think that is garbage. Sometimes you've got to go to bed mad, but at least touch toes, you know what I mean? At least touch toes. 'We will deal with it later. I think I am going to get some sleep,' and touch toes.''

Chris and Anna are so besotted with each other that their working relationship and personal romance has become the envy of their close friends and co-stars.

Jennifer Lawrence - who starred alongside Chris in 'The Passengers' - said: ''Oh my God, they're so cute. And his son is a genius, and Anna is nice and hilarious. And they're, like, in love, they look like a Nicholas Sparks novel. You know when you see people who are so happy, it just makes you miserable!''