Chris Pratt paid tribute to his wife Anna Faris at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

On Friday (21.04.17), the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor received his own star in Hollywood and he gave a gushing speech about Anna and their son Jack, four.

He said: ''I want to thank my wife Anna, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you.''

''We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded. You make me laugh like nobody else. You're very caring, and thank you for your trust and your sacrifice - and for your dedication and your heart. I will do my best to protect it, and in return I will give you all of those things as well. You have my heart, my dedication, my trust.

''I'm a man of faith and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life - and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people. So I'll just spend the rest of my time expressing gratitude for the people in my life who are gifts.''

Anna also gave an emotional speech about her husband, saying: ''This is actually a thank-you speech. I'm the beneficiary of all this because I get to spend every day with this wonderful man ... I know that if our circumstances were different and we weren't as fortunate to be standing here and living our Hollywood life, we would be happy in the woods together, I think.

''At the premiere of 'Guardians 2', on the red carpet he whispered something unbelievably inappropriate into my ear and it was awesome. Honey, I want to thank you for being the most incredible person. I love you so much.''

Anna also spoke about Chris's support when Jack was born prematurely, adding: ''He stood by me and held me and was my anchor.''