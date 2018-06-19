Chris Pratt offered his rules for life in his MTV Movie & TV Awards speech, including tips for medicating a dog and how to ''poop'' in public.
Chris Pratt advised fans to embrace their faith and offered tips on how to ''poop'' in public in his MTV Movie & TV Awards speech.
The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' actor was honoured with the MTV Generation Award at the annual ceremony - which was recorded on Saturday (16.06.18) but broadcast on Monday (18.06.18) and gave a diverse address to the audience at the Barker Hanger in California, in which he talked about everything from medicating dogs to being a good person.
After thanking his fans and his five-year-old son Jack - who he has with estranged wife Anna Faris - the 38-year-old star spoke to the ''next generation'' to offer them ''nine rules from Chris Pratt, Generation Award winner.''
He said: ''Rule one, breathe, if you don't, you'll suffocate.
''Number two, you have a soul, be careful with it.
''Number three, don't be a turd. If you're strong, be a protector and if you're smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons and do not wield them against the weak, that makes you a bully. Be bigger than that!
''Number four, when giving a dog medicine, put the medicine in a little piece of hamburger, they won't even know they're eating medicine.
''Number five, doesn't matter what it is, earn it.
''Number six, God is real, God loves you, God wants the best for you, believe that, I do.
''Number seven, if you have to poop at a park, but you're embarrassed because you're gonna stink up the bathroom, just do what I do, lock the door, sit down, get all the pee out first, OK? And then, once all the pee is done, poop, flush, boom.
''Number eight, learn to pray.
''And finally, number nine, nobody is perfect.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor was presented with the award in recognition of his contribution to film and TV by his 'Jurassic World' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and former 'Parks and Recreation' co-star Aubrey Plaza, and the two poked fun at their friend's ''incredible range''.
Aubrey said: ''Chris has incredible range. In 'Parks and Rec', he played Andy Dwyer, a dim-witted but lovable shoe shiner with good intentions, but not always the best ideas.''
Bryce continued: ''And then, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', he completely transformed into Peter Quill..
Chris could be seen laughing in the audience as Aubrey said: ''The dim-witted but lovable ship captain with good intentions, but not always the best ideas.''
Bryce said: ''And then he showed us an entirely different side of himself in Jurassic World as Owen Grady.''
Aubrey quipped: ''A dim-witted but lovable dinosaur guy with good intentions, but not always the best ideas.''
