Chris Pratt experienced a special day on his farm on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) when a new lamb was born and in honour of the animal's romantic birthday he has named him Cupid.
The 39-year-old actor owns a farm near Washington and as the animal was born on the romantic day he chose to name him after the mythical Roman god of love and desire.
Chris posted a photo of the mother sheep with her new baby in the pen, and wrote: ''The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine's Day. I think we'll call him Cupid. Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin' #lambingseason2019''
Chris - who started farming lambs in 2017 - loves nature and regularly updates his social media page with photos and videos of his many farm animals which includes chickens, lambs and a Texas longhorn.
As well as farming, 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' star is busy making a start on his wedding plans with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger to whom he got engaged to last month.
And the Hollywood hunk - who has a six-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - is taking an active role in the preparations.
He previously said: ''Well, of course we've started, and [I'm] pretty involved.''
His brief comment comes after he recently claimed he and Katherine were considering a wedding towards the end of the year.
He said: ''We're maybe [thinking of a] fall, winter kind of thing. We have a lot to get done.''
Chris announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid-January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.
He captioned it: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''
Whilst Katherine wrote in her own post: ''My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you.''
