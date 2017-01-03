Chris Pratt started out by selling coupons but believes that made him become a better actor as it helped him deal with rejection.
Chris Pratt feels his career was ''perfectly planned''.
He said: ''I was selling coupons for things like oil changes or trips to a spa. I was great at that. That's why I believe in God and the divine. I feel like it was perfectly planned. People talk about rejection in Hollywood. I'm like, 'You're outta your f***in' mind. Did you ever have someone sic their dog on you at an audition?'
''Once you get smart about auditioning, you learn to audition before they say 'Action'. You walk into the room as the character. You let them think the person you are is close to the character they want. You make them think you already are that guy.''
And the 37-year-old actor - who has four-year-old son Jack with his wife Anna Faris - has praised his big brother Dan for being ''super-supportive''.
He added to the February issue of Vanity Fair magazine: ''He was hands down the best big brother anyone could ask for, super-supportive and always helped me, and loved me, and took care of me.
''We spent our entire childhood, eight hours a day, wrestling. One Christmas, he was in a play, a musical, and sang, and it knocked everyone's socks off. My mom was crying. And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.'''
Meanwhile, Chris previously revealed he is taking a six month break from acting so he can spend more time with his family.
He said: ''I've been on the road for 14 months - I did three movies back to back to back - so I'm taking six months off.
''I'm taking Jack to Jack's Beach - which is what we named the little stretch of beach on an island up on the San Juan Islands where we got a place.
''We're going to go back to the fort we built about a month and a half ago when we went for a short visit and see if that's still there. If not, we're going to build it again.''
