Chris Pratt is mourning the death of his 700lb pet boar.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star paid tribute to his late 700lb pet called Magnus, who lived with him on his ranch on San Juan Island.
He wrote on Instagram: ''RIP Magnus. Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago. This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We'll miss him ... #farmlife (sic)''
Whilst Chris is mourning the loss of his pet, there is better news on the horizon for the star as he recently revealed he is going to tie the knot with his fiancé Katherine Schwarzenegger.
A source said fo their wedding planning: ''Katherine is taking her time with planning the wedding. Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid ... Both families are enjoying getting to know each other more too and helping planning details for the big day.''
Chris - who has six-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - had previously admitted he ''barely'' had time to sit down and organise.
Asked if he's had any time to get down to business when it comes to planning his nuptials, he said: ''Oh, barely!''
But he isn't leaving all the work to Katherine, as she recently said her future husband is ''very involved'' in the planning process.
She said: ''I think that you know, for me, my family is very involved. I'm very involved, [Chris is] very involved, so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].''
The 'Jurassic World' star announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.
He captioned it: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''
