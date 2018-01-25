Chris Pratt has admitted he is ''missing'' his son Jack.

The 38-year-old actor has his five-year-old son Jack with his estranged wife Anna Faris, and on Wednesday (24.01.18), the Hollywood hunk shared a video of his tot enjoying life on the farm as he admitted he missing spending time with him.

Chris captioned the video: ''Livin' that #farmlife Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, ''Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature's teachings.'' What a beautiful creation over which we've been given the responsibility of stewardship.

''The song is ''Chain Breaker'' by Zach Williams. I didn't get his permission to use it. Hope that's alright. Big fan Zach. Please don't sue me for all my sheep.

''Thanks to my farm team for all you do. (sic)

In the clip, Jack can be seen feeding some sheep, before a series of images of the farm's inhabitants - including sheep and pigs - were show in a slideshow.

Meanwhile, Jack has been spending time with his mother Anna Faris, whom the 'Jurassic World' star split from last year.

Just hours after Chris posted his heartfelt video, Anna took to her own account to share a photo of their tot perfecting his cooking skills.

She wrote: ''Hey dear Campers!! Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering! My son Jack is applying to be camp chef! I may be biased but I think he's pretty darn good! Can't wait to see you guys this summer!!! Any allergies? Please tell Ken (sic)''