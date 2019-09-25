Katherine Schwarzenegger is glad she has her husband Chris Pratt by her side because he keeps her calm.
The 29-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - thinks life would be a lot more manic and stressful if she didn't have the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star by her side helping her through her daily struggles.
Speaking on 'The Talk', she said: ''I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone. There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. Being around people who are just very -- my husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK.' ''
However, the brunette beauty thinks regular exercise and mediation can help too.
She explained: ''It's about all the daily things you can do -- exercise, meditation is a huge thing now, being around people who love and support you and bring out the best in you, to lower that stress level is so important.''
Katherine recently said she feels lucky to be married to Chris - who she tied the knot with in June this year - because he's so ''incredible.''
She said at the time: ''I think most importantly that I'm lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy. I feel really blessed.''
And it seems the feeling is mutual as the 40-year-old hunk - who has seven-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - has also gushed over his new partner.
He said: ''Aww man, I'm lucky.
''God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.''
Katherine is also on good terms with Chris' ex-wife Anna.
The 'Mom' star said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.' ''
