Chris Pratt says his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger will make ''a great mother one day'', as she's already a good step mother to seven-year-old Jack.
Chris Pratt says his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger will make ''a great mum one day''.
The 40-year-old actor married Katherine in 2019, and has said she's already such a hands-on step mother to Chris' seven-year-old son Jack - whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris - that he knows she'll one day be a fantastic parent to their own children.
He said: ''She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great step mum.
''She's, God willing, going to be a great mum one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.''
The 'Jurassic World: Dominion' star says he suffers from being a ''scatterbrain'', but can always rely on the 30-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - to help him out.
He added during an appearance on E! show 'In The Room': ''My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I'm such a scatterbrain. And she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match.''
Chris' comments about future family plans for himself and Katherine come after Katherine's father Arnold recently said he is ''looking forward'' to becoming a grandfather, but isn't ''pushing'' the pair to have kids.
Arnold explained: ''I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes.''
Meanwhile, Katherine previously admitted she feels so ''thankful'' to be married to Chris.
She wrote: ''Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colours of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens.
''We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday (sic)''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...