'Jurassic World 3' star Chris Pratt says the team ''spared no expense'' bringing back the original franchise's iconic trio for the next big dinosaur blockbuster.
Chris Pratt says the 'Jurassic World 3' team have ''spared no expense'' bringing back franchise favourites.
It was revealed this week that trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum - who starred in the original 'Jurassic Park' back in 1993 - will reunite for the upcoming third instalment in the new dinosaur saga.
Responding to the news, Pratt - who plays dino handler Owen Grady in the 'Jurassic World' movies - tweeted: ''Just in case you hadn't seen the news. It's finally happening.
''Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. #WeSparedNoExpense #JurassicWorld3 (sic)''
Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, with Dern and Neill returning to their respective roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.
Colin Trevorrow is set to be at the helm once again, with Pratt starring alongside Bryce Dallas Howard's rights activist Claire Dearing.
'Pacific Rim: Uprising' writer Emily Charmichael has penned the screenplay for the movie with director Trevorrow based on a story he wrote with Derek Connolly.
The filmmaker previously revealed that ''nothing would make him happier'' than bringing Dern and Neill back into the fold after Goldblum returned for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.
He said: ''I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people.''
And Dern has made no secret of her desire to play Ellie again as she admitted she ''could never say no'' if an offer materialised.
She confessed: ''I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...