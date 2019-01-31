Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have joked that there is Lego nudity in new animated sequel 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' because you get to see Banks' alter ego Lucy without her plastic hair.
Chris Pratt has joked there is Lego nudity in new animated sequel 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' because you get to see one of the characters without their plastic hair.
The 39-year-old actor returns as the voice of mini plastic figure Emmet Brickowski, the hero of the first film, and in the follow-up he is ''special best friends'' with Lucy, aka Wildstyle, who is brought to life once again by Elizabeth Banks.
Pratt and Banks have told fans that things get a ''little steamy'' between the two characters as Emmet sees Lucy's head without her click-on hair.
Making at a surprise appearance at the multimedia screening of 'The Lego Movie 2' in London on Wednesday night (30.01.19), Banks said: ''We are special best friends, we do a little bit of almost hand holding and he sees me without my hair.''
Pratt jokingly added: ''It gets pretty hot for a PG movie, it's a little steamy! No hair is Lego naked.
''We explore this relationship a little further. We're in a town called Apocalypseburg. Everything is not awesome and Emmet is keeping his cheerful, optimistic attitude and everyone is not. You can imagine what this represents for a young kid whose pure and innocent and optimistic and what this means.''
Pratt enjoyed every minute of reprising his role as Emmet in the Warner Bros. Pictures film and he also loved getting to voice second character Rex Dangervest, a space-hopping macho hero that is inspired by the actor's roles as Star-Lord from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel movies, velociraptor trainer Owen Grady from 'Jurassic World' and Joshua Faraday from the 2016 remake of The 'Magnificent Seven'.
He said: ''It's really good, I'm so proud of it. There's something for everyone, there's stuff that adults will pick up on with the themes that will resonate with them, and kids will be able to pick up on stuff too, it's kind of made for everybody.
''Emmet is back and I also play a character called Rex Dangervest. Rex is essentially everything young Emmet thinks is macho and cool and grown-up, He's got tonnes of bravado and swagger and he's everything that Emmet is not. Essentially their partnership will allow Emmet to try and be someone he's not.''
After attending the screening, Pratt and his fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed an evening out at London private members club Soho House and they were joined by his co-star Banks, 44.
