Chris Pratt thinks it is fate that he met his now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Chris Pratt believes it is fate that he met Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The 'Jurassic World' actor bumped into his spouse at church and admits there was a lot of ''kismet'' and connections from day one.
Speaking at Universal Studios Hollywood, where he was celebrating the opening of 'Jurassic World - The Ride!', he told Extra: ''We met at church! There's a lot of kismet ... a lot of connections, but that is where we met.''
Chris and Katherine are really enjoying the ''honeymoon phase'' of their marriage after they tied the knot at the beginning of June in Montecito, California.
He said: ''It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy. I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy.''
Katherine is also on good terms with Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has son Jack, six, and she previously offered to officiate their wedding.
She said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.' ... So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' ... I was like, 'That's awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister ... Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want.''
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...