Chris Pratt ''instantly'' felt like a member of Katherine Schwarzenegger's family.

The 39-year-old actor got engaged to the author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - over the weekend, and sources have said that although they only began dating in June, the engagement doesn't feel ''quick'' for them because their close family bond made it seem like they had been together for years.

A source told People magazine: ''For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly. But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.

''They never had a typical relationship. It very much helped that Chris already knew Maria. They didn't have to take things slowly because they were getting to know each other's families. Katherine's family instantly treated Chris like a family member.''

Not only did the pair have a short relationship before getting engaged, but they could have an even shorter engagement, as it was recently claimed they're planning their wedding for this summer.

Another insider said: ''They are one of those rare couples that you root for from the beginning. It won't be a long engagement - Katherine has already talked about having a summer 2019 wedding.

''They're going to want a religious wedding. I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.''

'Jurassic World' star Chris shared the news of their engagement on social media over the weekend, with a picture of him and 29-year-old Katherine hugging, with her engagement ring on display.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

Katherine later reposted the photo to her own Instagram, adding: ''My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you.''

For the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star, the upcoming wedding will mark his second, after he was previously wed to Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - for eight years before they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November.