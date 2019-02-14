Chris Pratt is in talks to join the cast of sci-fi film 'Ghost Draft'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The 39-year-old actor will reportedly team up once again with filmmaker Chris McKay - with whom he worked on the 'Lego Movie' and 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' - for the upcoming live-action film, which will be penned by Zach Dean.

Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer will serve as producers, with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance and production to expected to begin this summer.

Pratt reprises his voice role mini hero Emmet Brickowski in 'The Lego Movie 2' and also voices new character Rex Dangervest, who is inspired by Pratt's roles in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Jurassic World' and 'The Magnificent Seven' and is described as ''a galaxy-defending archaeologist cowboy raptor trainer who likes building furniture, bustin' heads and having chiselled features previously hidden under baby fat''.

Pratt, 39, previously revealed that he spoke with the writers about using his career as a basis for the character.

He previously revealed ''I learned early on that I would be voicing a second character in this and was able to help collaborate in a small way by having conversations with them throughout the course of them writing the script.

''And I mentioned how I felt that the first movie really paralleled my own life in a major way - that Emmet was this ordinary guy who gets the chance to become special and do something extraordinary and be a hero.

''Through the course of voicing the first 'Lego Movie' I got cast in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', so I myself, a very ordinary, regular guy get given the opportunity to do something extraordinary.''