Chris Pratt was in ''high spirits'' during a date night with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is believed to be a new relationship with the 28-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - after they were spotted on a string of dates, and on Friday (10.08.18), the pair set tongues wagging once again as they went on another romantic outing.

A source told People magazine: ''They went on a church date. They were in high spirits.''

The pair headed to Beauty & Essex for dinner after their service at Zoe Church had ended, and are believed to have enjoyed dishes such as the Tomato Soup Dumplings, Thai Shrimp, Tuna Poke and Filet.

Chris, 39, and Katherine were last spotted on an outing together with Chris' five-year-old son Jack - whom he has with his estranged wife Anna Faris - where they visited the exclusive Little Beach House Malibu, and also went for ice cream.

Following the string of dates, it was reported their romance was heating up.

A source said: ''They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times. They seem to be getting more serious.''

And although the relationship is still in its early days, it was previously claimed Chris is already ''smitten'' with his new beau.

An insider said: ''It's still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date. They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so. They both really like each other. Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far.''

This marks Chris' first romance since splitting with Anna in August last year, whom he was married to for eight years.

At the time, he released a statement which read: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''