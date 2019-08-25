Chris Pratt thinks he's ''lucky'' to be married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star - who was previously married to actress Anna Faris - has admitted he considers himself to be fortunate to be married to the 29-year-old author.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he shared: ''Aww man, I'm lucky.

''God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.''

Chris has a seven-year-old son called Jack from his previous marriage.

And the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor has revealed his son has become a huge influence on his career, leading him to accept a voice part in the Pixar-produced animation 'Onward'.

He explained: ''For sure, that's something that goes into my choices with the movies that I get to do.

''I've always wanted to do a Pixar movie. Young and old people love Pixar movies, and I'm telling you, this is no exception to how exceptional they've done with their films.''

In July, meanwhile, Anna admitted her son can ''manipulate'' her in to letting him do whatever he wants.

The actress allows Jack to watch whatever movies he wants even if they're not age-appropriate, because he knows exactly how to push her buttons.

She said: ''I wish I could capture his voice because it's still the sweetest, and he totally knows how to manipulate me.

''He's like, 'Mommy, is it OK if I watch' whatever movie? [And] I let him watch. I'm not even sure I can tell you what I let him watch. I'll get, like, parental guilt that I don't need anymore.''