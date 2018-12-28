Chris Pratt is ''determined'' to hit the gym, after neglecting his fitness regime over the festive period.
Chris Pratt is ''determined'' to hit the gym, after neglecting his fitness regime over the festive period.
The 39-year-old actor has said he's ''not been motivated to work out'' over the past few months as the holiday season has encouraged him to keep ''eating'' rather than hitting the gym, but he's now on a mission to get back to his usual work out routine, and wants his social media followers to join him.
In a video posted to his Instagram story, Chris - who has son Jack, six, with ex-wife Anna Faris - said: ''This is a message to somebody out there. I don't know who it is. One of my followers. At least one of ya. Maybe more than one of you.
''These last couple of months, I have just not been that motivated to work out. And I've been eating. And I know it's winter and it's holiday season. But this morning I woke up and I've determined that I'm going to get on it. And I don't want to, but I'm going to do it, I'm going to start it today.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor admitted it ''sucks to work out'', but knows he'll feel ''great'' afterwards.
He added: ''I'm asking you to do it with me and check in. Let's go. Because if I've learned anything it's this - and normally I'm joking around on these things but I'm being kind of serious - it sucks to work out. But. After you do it you feel great. So let's get through it. Let's do it and get through it, and we'll feel good.''
A few hours later, the 'Jurassic World' star took to his story again, this time sweaty and exhausted after having completed his work out.
He said: ''Alright we did it. We did it! I'm going to feel better eventually, I think. This is good, let's keep it going.
''Let's motivate each other. Social media stuff can be so ugly and so nasty and it can make us hurt one another but I'm trying to motivate you.''
