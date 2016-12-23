Chris Pratt has presented $500,000 to a teen centre named after his father.

The 'Passengers' actor joined teenagers in his hometown of Lake Stevens, Washington to help break ground for the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Centre, whilst also handing over a cheque for the extraordinary amount to Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club.

Sharing his story on Facebook, he wrote: ''I have never been more grateful in my life. My hometown of Lake Stevens, Washington just broke ground on the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Centre. Thank you so much to the folks at Omaze for all your hard work, and to all the people around the world who donated through the campaign. We couldn't have done it without you. I just handed the teen center committee a $500,000 cheque like on publishers clearing house. What a trip! That's half a million dollars! We broke ground! It's gonna be fabulous too! The plans are amazing. (sic)''

And the 37-year-old actor - who has Jack, four, with his wife Anna Faris - also opened up about his ''funny, thick skinned, hard working'' father.

He added: ''I was raised by one of the toughest SOBs on the planet. Dan Pratt made me who I am. He was a funny, thick skinned, hard working man who commanded respect for authority. My dad coached me and so many other kids in Lake Stevens in every sport and was a pillar of his community.

''He affected a lot of young men. Ask anyone who knew him, he was a certified bad ass. And now his memorial teen center will help keep kids out of trouble for many years to come. His legacy will live on. #Godisgood. (sic)''