Chris Pratt has ''beer tastes on a champagne budget''.

Hollywood hunk Chris Pratt has admitted to having ''beer tastes on a champagne budget''.
The 38-year-old actor has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood over recent years, but Chris insists that his bulging bank balance hasn't changed his appreciation for the simple things in life.
He confessed: ''It's more that I have beer tastes on a champagne budget! I like caviar now, I used to be like Tom Hanks in 'Big', I tried caviar and was like 'yuck', and I tried sushi, and I was like, 'What you eat fish raw?' But now I love it.''
Asked whether he's able to tell the difference between a $50 tin of caviar and a $1,000 caviar, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star explained: ''No, but I only get the $1,000 one.''
Chris - who split from his estranged wife Anna Faris, mother of his five-year-old son called Jack, in July last year - came from a normal family and his parents worked hard in blue collar jobs to raise him and his siblings.
And the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star admits there is something ''dreamy'' about not having to worry about the cost of things.
In an interview on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: ''To be honest though, there is something pretty remarkable and kind of dreamy to not have to look at price tags.''
