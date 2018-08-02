Chris Pratt is ''getting more serious'' with his rumoured new girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is believed to be in a new relationship with the 28-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - and after the pair were spotted hanging out with Chris' five-year-old son Jack, it has now been claimed their blossoming romance is becoming more serious.

A source told People magazine: ''They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times. They seem to be getting more serious.''

Chris and his son - whom he has with his estranged wife Anna Faris - were first spotted with Katherine on Sunday (29.07.18) when they went for ice cream after church, and then the trio were also spotted at the exclusive Little Beach House Malibu on Wednesday (01.08.18).

The news of their romance going strong comes after sources recently claimed 39-year-old Chris was ''smitten'' with Katherine, despite the relationship still being in its early days.

An insider said: ''It's still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date. They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so. They both really like each other. Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far.''

This marks Chris' first romance since splitting with Anna in August last year, whom he was married to for eight years.

At the time, he released a statement which read: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''