Chris Pratt ''died and went to heaven'' when he shared the stage with Garth Brooks.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was overwhelmed when he stepped on stage with the country singer and admits it was a dream come true for him.

Alongside a crying and praying emoji, he wrote: ''Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven. Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honour to sing with you and the band on stage. I can't wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you (sic)''

And Garth shared Chris' post and thanked the actor for making the night ''perfect''.

He wrote in the caption: ''Chris, you made the whole night perfect for me...thank you for your time and your kind words. love you, hoss. g (sic)''

And Chris has another reason to be happy as of late as he is set to marry his fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger and he is ''very involved'' with the wedding planning, according to his soon-to-be wife.

She said: ''I think that you know, for me, my family is very involved. I'm very involved, [Chris is] very involved, so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].''

The 'Jurassic World' star announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.

He captioned it: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''