Chris Pratt ''cried'' when 'Onward' was pitched to him.
The 39-year-old actor has always loved Pixar movies, and he's revealed his excitement at landing a role in their upcoming animated feature film while admitting he got very emotional when the idea was first presented.
Writing on Instagram alongside the first trailer, he said: ''So incredibly proud of this one!
''In true Pixar fashion, 'Onward' simultaneously moves and tickles. I cried when I first heard the pitch. It's so funny and imaginative. Been a fan of Pixar forever. Now I'm in one of their films!''
The movie - which is set to hit the big screen in March 2020 - sees Pratt and Tom Holland voicing two teenage elf brothers who head out on a journey to find out if magic still exists.
It has been directed by Dean Scanlon, who previously described the film as a ''mix of the fantastic and the everyday'' with ''elves, sprites and pretty much anything that would be on the side of a van in the '70s''.
He added: ''At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth. This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.''
Meanwhile, producer Kori Rae promised Pratt will bring ''equal parts huge heart and fantastic humour to his character''.
He also teased that Holland ''has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays''.
Pixar's next release will be 'Toy Story 4', which drops next month, and after fans spotted Keanu Reeves' character Duke Caboom first appeared in 'Incredibles 2', producer Jonas Rivera has teased an Easter egg for the fourth and final movie in the hugely popular franchise.
He said: ''
Duke Caboom was in Jack-Jack's crib in 'Incredibles 2' and, yes, I won't spoil it, but you'll see a little nugget of 'Onward' somewhere hidden in 'Toy Story 4'. It's really fun.''
