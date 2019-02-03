Chris Pratt is thinking about a ''fall, winter'' wedding.

The 'Guardians of The Galaxy' star has revealed he and his fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger haven't ''really'' figured out many details for their upcoming nuptials but were considering a wedding towards the end of the year.

He said: ''We're maybe [thinking of a] fall, winter kind of thing. We have a lot to get done.''

And Chris has revealed his six-year-old son Jack, who he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris, is excited about the wedding.

Speaking to reporters at 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday (03.02.19), he also revealed Jack is ''so thrilled'' about the upcoming wedding.

Chris announced his engagement to Katherine last month.

Sharing a romantic snap of the pair on Instagram with Katherine's engagement ring on show, Chris wrote: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

Whilst Katherine wrote in her own post: ''My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you.''

And Anna is thrilled for the couple and has even offered to officiate their wedding.

Speaking at the time, she said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'

''I so subscribe to the idea of expanding family and love with Jack, I'm just so happy. We're all really happy. I knew that it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other. They're both f***ing amazing people, the truth is there isn't any bitterness.''