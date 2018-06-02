Chris Pratt has confirmed 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will start filming in January.
The 38-year-old actor stars as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in the series of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie series, and has let slip that the third instalment should start filming early next year, ready for release in 2020.
Speaking to MTV, he said: ''I'm slated to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in January, so we don't know yet, time-wise, where that lines up. I'm hoping it's not the last time you'll see me [in the Marvel Cinematic Universe], but I can't be sure.''
His confession comes after he previously revealed the movie would begin filming next year when he wished his co-star Pom Klemenieff a happy birthday on Instagram last month.
He wrote at the time: ''Happy Birthday @pom.klemenieff whom many of you know as Mantis!!! She's such a unique, talented and driven artist. Can't wait to start shooting Guardians Vol. 3 with her next year! Hope you're having a good day Pom! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Chris recently insisted the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' characters are more humane than other superheroes, as he leapt to the defence of Star-Lord's actions in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
Responding to the criticism Star Lord has received, Chris explained: ''Look, the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father ...
''I think he reacted in a way that's very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn't change a thing.
''I guess you could have the movie end a half hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this.''
