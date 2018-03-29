Chris Pratt has taken to Instagram to reveal it was ''love at first sight'' when he bought a new cow from Texas.
Chris Pratt has bought a new cow.
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to reveal he has purchased himself a new long-horned animal from Texas, and it was ''love at first sight'' when he spotted his new four-legged friend.
Captioning the picture on the photosharing site, Chris wrote: ''Love at first sight. This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas.
''She's adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl! #farmlife #texasgirl (sic)''
Chris - who has a five-year-old son Jack with his estranged wife Anna Faris - was recently on a hiatus from social media during their split, but in January, the Hollywood hunk shared a video of his tot enjoying life on the farm as he admitted missing spending time with him.
Chris captioned the video: ''Livin' that #farmlife Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island.
''So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look.
''A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, ''Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature's teachings.
''What a beautiful creation over which we've been given the responsibility of stewardship.
''The song is ''Chain Breaker'' by Zach Williams. I didn't get his permission to use it. Hope that's alright. Big fan Zach. Please don't sue me for all my sheep.
''Thanks to my farm team for all you do. (sic)''
