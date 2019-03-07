Chris Pratt ''barely'' has time to plan his upcoming wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger, but insists the pair are still making progress.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is currently engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, but has said he's struggling to find the time to sit down with her to plan their big day, as he's so busy with his Hollywood career.
When asked by Us Weekly magazine if he's had any time to get down to business when it comes to planning his nuptials, he said: ''Oh, barely!''
But the 39-year-old actor will need to start making time in his schedule, because he previously claimed he and Katherine were aiming for a wedding later this year.
Speaking earlier this year, he said: ''We're maybe [thinking of a] fall, winter kind of thing. We have a lot to get done.''
And the star insists the couple - who got engaged in January - have already started planning, even if things aren't going as quickly as they'd hoped.
He said last month: ''Well, of course we've started, and [I'm] pretty involved.''
The 'Jurassic World' star announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.
He captioned it: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''
And Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - is thrilled for the couple and has even offered to officiate their wedding.
Speaking at the time, she said: ''Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'
''I so subscribe to the idea of expanding family and love with Jack, I'm just so happy. We're all really happy. I knew that it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other. They're both f***ing amazing people, the truth is there isn't any bitterness.''
