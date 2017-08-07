'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt has backed Tom Holland's dream of winning an Oscar in the next 15 years.
The 38-year-old actor - who stars as Star-Lord Peter Quill in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films - is currently shooting the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe epic 'Avengers: Infinity War' and admits it has been ''great'' working with young Brit Holland, who is reprising his role as Spider-Man.
And Pratt thinks Holland, 21, can fulfill his ambition of becoming an Academy Award winner by the time he is 31.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Pratt said: ''It's been great to work on 'Avengers: Infinity War' with Tom - he told me on set about his 10 year plan to win an Oscar and for me he is more than capable of that.''
Holland, 21, who became a global icon in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', told his co-star Zendaya about his Oscar ambition and admitted he sees himself winning one within the next 15 years.
While speaking to Interview magazine, he said: ''The 20-year goal is to be a film director. The 15 year goal is to win an Oscar. The five year goal is to just keep enjoying myself.''
However, not all of his 'Avengers' co-stars have given their support in his dream to win one of the golden statues.
Anthony Mackie, who debuted as Sam Wilson/Falcon in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', recently made fun of his younger co-star.
Speaking to Stephen Colbert, the 38 year old said: ''It's just a problem. I mean look at that guy. He's a wildly annoying person. It's impressive. Everything about Holland is annoying. He's so little like a Shih Tzu. He's one of those kids that when you tell him to shut up, he shuts up. But when you leave he starts right back talking. You're gone and he's texting you like 'Hey, where'd you go?' ''
Pratt, Holland and Mackie will all reprise their roles in 'Avengers: Infinity War' where they will have to team up to fight the mad titan Thanos.
The third movie in the 'Avengers' franchise is slated to be released in May next year.
