Chris Pratt's five-year-old son Jack is a huge fan of the 'Jurassic World' movies and the Hollywood action man admits they had a great bonding experience when Chris brought the youngster to the 'Fallen Kingdom' set.
Chris Pratt let his son come on the 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' set and admits they have bonded over their mutual love of dinosaurs.
The 38-year-old actor reprises his role as velociraptor trainer Owen Grady in the new blockbuster and he often brought his five-year-old son Jack to work with him to see the dino-laden stunts.
Chris admits it was a great experience to be able to share the filming experience with Jack - who is his child with estranged wife Anna Faris.
Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: ''Jack came to visit me on set. He's five-and-a-half now and being on set has just kind of become old hat. To him, it's just like anyone who went with their mom or dad to work. Putting a movie together can be very slow and monotonous, so you need to try and bring your kids to set on a day when there's a big stunt going on or a big action sequence. Otherwise it's a bit like watching paint dry.''
And the Hollywood action man wasn't worried about Jack getting freaked out by the animatronic dinosaurs, including the huge T-Rex, because he's raised the youngster on creature feature films.
He said: ''Nah, he wasn't scared. I showed him 'Jaws' when he was three - which is way too young, by the way - so this is nothing to him.''
Chris has been shrunk into a LEGO Minifigure as his alter ego Owen and he loves playing with Jack with the 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' with the toy version of himself and the plastic dinosaurs.
LEGO has just announced that they have joined forces with the blockbuster picture, producing a number of sets across their various age group ranges, including the 'LEGO Jurassic World - Pteranodon Chase' - which comes with Owen, a high-speed off-roader, a net shooter and flying dino - and the 'LEGO Jurassic World - Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate' set, which allows kids to rescue Maisie from the rampaging Indoraptor as it attacks the 3-level Lockwood Estate.
Chris - who also voices main character Emmet in 'The Lego Movie' films - loves being made into a LEGO Minifigure and has even posted a video on his Instagram account of himself playing with Owen on his mini motorbike as he travels around the world on the promotional tour for the Universal Pictures sequel, which also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones.
He captioned the clip: ''Take an intimate behind the scenes look at the making of what critics are calling the greatest Lego motorcycle dino movie in Instagram history #jurassicworldfallenkingdom
#jurassicworldtour [sic]''
