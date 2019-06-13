Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger want a ''big family'' together.

The happy couple tied the knot over the weekend, and sources have said they're already discussing having children together, as author Katherine - who is the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger - comes from a big family, and wants her own lives to mimic her upbringing.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Katherine and Chris are so happy to be married and are planning to go on a honeymoon very soon. The couple is planning to have kids, and doing so is important to them. Chris loves children and Katherine comes from a big family and wants the same.''

Chris, 39, already has six-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, but Katherine does not have children yet.

The comments come after the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star previously said he could see ''lots of kids'' in his future with Katherine.

He said in January: ''The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.''

Earlier this week, it was claimed the couple - who got engaged in January this year - had a ''dreamy'' wedding in Montecito, California, with sources saying their families couldn't be happier for them.

One insider claimed: ''Katherine smiled so sweetly through the vows and at the reception she laughed nonstop. They know this all happened so fast but it just feels right. At the party, she told an old friend that Chris is her soulmate.''

''Their families both clearly support their marriage. And as tough as [her father] Arnold Schwarzenegger seems, he was actually tearing up during the ceremony. Rob Lowe and Katherine's brother, Patrick, were chatting about how happy they were for the newlyweds.''