Chris Pratt has shared the first picture of him and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on their wedding day (08.06.19) and shared how ''blessed'' they feel.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger feel ''so blessed'' after getting married.
The loved-up couple - who started dating in the summer of 2018 - tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Montecito, California, on Saturday (08.06.19) in front of their close family and friends, and the 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday (09.06.19) to share the first photograph of the pair on their big day in the Armani wedding gown and suit they had custom made by the Italian designer.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star also shared how ''moving and emotional'' their intimate nuptials were.
Alongside one of their wedding snaps, Chris wrote: ''Yesterday was the best day of our lives!
We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear
and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed. (sic)''
The ceremony was attended by Katherine's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as Chris' six-year-old son Jack.
Guests were treated to cocktails on the lawn, and they were also entertained by a live band.
A source shared: ''They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It's more of a light summer menu.
''For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.''
Chris, 39, was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Anna Faris, but they separated in July 2017, with Chris announcing the news via his Facebook account.
He wrote at the time: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed.
''Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.''
Following a whirlwind romance, Chris announced his engagement to Katherine on Instagram in January.
He said on the photo-sharing platform: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! (sic)''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...