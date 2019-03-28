Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are ''taking their time'' with their wedding planning.

The couple announced their engagement in January following half a year of romance, and it's now been claimed that they're in no immediate rush to get things planned for their big day just yet, as they have a winter date set in mind and are too ''busy'' to get anything in place any sooner.

A source said: ''Katherine is taking her time with planning the wedding. Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid.''

But whenever the wedding takes place, both families - including Katherine's famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger - will be involved, and are currently helping the happy couple with small parts of planning.

The insider added to E! News: ''Both families are enjoying getting to know each other more too and helping planning details for the big day.''

Meanwhile, slow progress on their wedding plans comes after 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris - who has six-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - said he ''barely'' had time to sit down and organise anything.

Asked if he's had any time to get down to business when it comes to planning his nuptials, the 39-year-old actor said: ''Oh, barely!''

But he isn't leaving all the work to 29-year-old author Katherine, as she recently said her future husband is ''very involved'' in the planning process.

She said: ''I think that you know, for me, my family is very involved. I'm very involved, [Chris is] very involved, so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].''

The 'Jurassic World' star announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.

He captioned it: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''