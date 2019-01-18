Chris Pratt recently moved in with his fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and the author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - recently got engaged and now it has been revealed that the couple relocated to west Los Angeles last week.

An insider told People magazine: ''Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favourite neighbourhood places.

''And Chris clearly likes her neighbourhood.''

As part of his divorce settlement with ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - Chris has to live no more than five miles apart from the 'Overboard' star and their little boy.

The actor lived in the Hollywood Hills with Anna, and she is also believed to have moved to west Los Angeles.

Last week, the 39-year-old star shared a video of him helping to move Katherine out of her Santa Monica home.

Chris captioned the Instagram clip: ''I love moving!! Picking up heavy things and moving them into the back of a truck was my major in college! (Full disclosure Chris Pratt did not go to a moving college but he did went to community college for a hot second). Point being... Need a dryer moved? Call Chris. Almost nobody in LA even has a truck so every time they have something to move they call me. Hey Chris, you still got that truck? ''Oh hell yeah!!!

''Now I have a brand new truck thanks to @chevrolet !'' DM me with your location and what you need moved and I will be over very soon in my new Silverado.

#sponsored #ad (sic)''

Sources recently claimed the newly-engaged couple are already ''talking about'' having their nuptials this summer.

A source said: ''They are one of those rare couples that you root for from the beginning. It won't be a long engagement - Katherine has already talked about having a summer 2019 wedding.''

'Jurassic World' star Chris shared the news of their engagement on social media over the weekend, with a picture of him and Katherine, 29, hugging, with her engagement ring on display.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

Katherine later reposted the photo to her own Instagram, adding: ''My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you.''