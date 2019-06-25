Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed a ''relaxing'' honeymoon in Hawaii.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who has six-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - tied the knot with Katherine earlier this month, and it has now been revealed that following his 40th birthday on Friday (21.06.19), the pair jetted off to the gorgeous island for a special weekend getaway that combined both their honeymoon and Chris' birthday celebrations.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Chris and Katherine spent the weekend in Hawaii on the island of Lanai. The couple was celebrating Chris' 40th birthday as well as their recent marriage. The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris.''

Their romantic trip comes after Katherine - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - took to Instagram to heap praise on her ''darling angel face'' spouse on his birthday.

She wrote: ''Happy birthday to my darling angel face!. So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!''

Meanwhile, Katherine's mother Maria Shriver appeared on the 'Today' show on Monday (24.06.19), and whilst she was given instructions from her 29-year-old daughter not to talk about the wedding, she did take a moment to speak about how emotional the day was.

She dished: ''As a mother, you go through many emotions, so you're trying to be both excited [because] you get a new member of your family [but] you're kind of losing your child as they were. So you're excited and everybody's like, 'Well, isn't this great?' You're like, 'Yeah, it's great,' but it's also kind of sad and it's kind of strange and so you're learning, as I said, to hold all of these multiple emotions simultaneously.''