Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are enjoying the ''honeymoon phase'' of their marriage.

The 'Jurassic World' star and the 29-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzengger and Maria Shriver - tied the knot at the beginning of June in Montecito, California, and the couple can finally relax now that the wedding planning is behind them and they're officially hitched.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 40-year-old actor said: ''It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy.

''I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy.

And, although they're soaking up married life, Katherine is reportedly keen to have a baby.

An insider said recently: ''Katherine feels beyond lucky and fortunate. It's really such a beautiful relationship. Katherine can't wait to have a family with Chris.''

But it seems Chris may have his hands full at the moment as not only does he have six-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris but Katherine also recently bought him two Kune-Kune pigs.

The brunette beauty wanted to treat her beau to something special for his birthday following the sad passing of his 700lb pet boar called Magnus so got him some pink pals called Tim and Faith.

Chris explained: ''Well, not an average gift and she's not an average woman.

''I got a nice couple of Kune-kune pigs -- Tim and Faith -- and I invited Tim McGraw and Faith Hill [country singers] to come to the farm and meet your namesake.''

The Hollywood actor took to social media in April to reveal he is mourning the death of his pet boar, who lived with him on his ranch on San Juan Island.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''RIP Magnus. Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago. This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We'll miss him ... #farmlife (sic)''