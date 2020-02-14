Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's Day early.

The 40-year-old actor and Katherine, 30 - who tied the knot in 2019 - were forced to celebrate the special occasion a little prematurely due to their respective work commitments.

The Hollywood star - who was previously married to Anna Faris between 2009 and 2018 - told 'Extra': ''My favourite night is a night in.

''We actually celebrated Valentine's Day last weekend because I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for 'Onward'.''

Chris also opened up about his gift ideas for Valentine's Day, admitting he knew there was one thing his wife definitely didn't want.

He said: ''If I gave her another animal for Valentine's Day, I think she would be pretty upset.

''I am going a different route. She recently gave me two kunekune pigs. They're pets. They're amazing.''

Chris - who has a seven-year-old son called Jack from his previous relationship - and Katherine walked down the aisle in June 2019.

And the actor subsequently took to social media to share his joy with his Instagram followers.

Alongside a sweet picture from their wedding day, Chris wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed (sic)''