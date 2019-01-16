Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have reportedly already started planning their wedding.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and the author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - got engaged over the weekend, and sources have claimed the couple are already thinking about possible wedding venues, with a location in California seemingly being the favourite.

A source said: ''[They are] already starting to plan. They are thinking about Martha's Vineyard which is a special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up. Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional.''

The insider also claims Maria Shriver will ''be very involved with the planning'', and the couple will be having an engagement party and bridal shower soon.

Speaking to E! News, the source added: ''They will have an engagement party and bridal shower for Katherine coming up. It's a very special time for the family and everyone is completely thrilled. They can't stop smiling and celebrating.''

Chris, 39, shared the happy news on social media with a picture of him and Katherine - whom he has been dating since June - hugging, with her engagement ring on display.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: ''Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!''

Katherine later reposted the photo to her own Instagram, adding: ''My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you.''

For Chris, his relationship with Katherine is his first since he split from his ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - whom he was married to for eight years before they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November.

But despite their split, Anna and Chris have no bad blood between them, as the 'Mom' star - who is now dating Michael Barrett - commented on Chris' post to send her well wishes to the couple.

She wrote: ''I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!''