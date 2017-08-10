Hollywood duo Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were ''very competitive'' with each other during their relationship, according to a source.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were ''very competitive'' with each other during their relationship.
The Hollywood duo - who have a four-year-old son called Jack together - recently announced they are set to divorce and an insider has claimed their desire to be seen as the funniest in their relationship was one of the reasons behind the shock split.
The source said: ''They're very competitive with each other. At parties they compete over who's funniest and get insecure if they're not.''
Chris' soaring reputation in the movie industry also played a part in their separation, with the 38-year-old actor having starred in a string of big-budget movies over recent years, including 'Jurassic World' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
The insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''When he started getting big roles and losing weight, she wasn't the big star anymore.
''He's also very, very religious, and she's not religious.''
Earlier this week, another source claimed that Chris' ever-increasing popularity became a source of tension between the pair.
The insider explained: ''Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs. She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.''
Despite this, Chris said in a statement on Facebook that he and Anna still retain a ''love for each other''.
He wrote: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
Years after the horrific failure of John Hammond's Jurassic Park project, and him later taking...