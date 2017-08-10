Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are ''still living'' together following their split.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and his actress wife - who have four-year-old son Jack together - announced earlier this week they would be legally separating after eight years of marriage, and close pal Patti Stanger has now said she's ''praying'' the pair will change their minds as they're still living under the same roof.

The 'Millionaire Matchmaker' star said: ''OK, so this is really hard because I'm close to them. I'm upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around.''

And Patti wants nothing more than to see Chris, 38, and Anna, 40, ''get back together'', and has even offered to ''be the counsellor'' for the pair.

She added: ''I want them to get back together. So, I'm not fixing them up - I would just be the counsellor between them and go, 'What really is the issue here?' Because she's living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball, maybe the publicist, I don't know who ... you just don't really say something when they're [still] living in the house [together].''

The 56-year-old businesswoman believes there's ''still hope'' for the pair rekindling their romance whilst the 'Jurassic World' star is living with his estranged beau, as it indicates there's ''still love'' between them.

She said: ''If [Pratt]'s still in the house, there's hope. If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they're not poor ... they could go get a condo, Airbnb it. It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close as BFFs.''

Despite being friends with the couple, Patti found out the news through the 'Scream' star's Instagram post in which she confirmed the split, and said she was hesitant to reach out for fear of ''bombarding'' the stars.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I was actually on my Instagram reading, I was watching someone, and [Anna's post] just popped up. I'm talking to Sim [Sarna], who is like her right hand and best friend, and I gave her - I don't wanna bombard [Anna], but I do want them to know ... anything they need from me, I'm there for them. I just love [them] both and I just pray that it's going to work out.''