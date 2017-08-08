Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split after reportedly disagreeing over wanting more kids.

The 'Scream' star is said to have been keen to extend their family, but the 'Jurassic World' actor - who shares four-year-old son Jack with the blonde beauty - is not believed to want another child for the foreseeable future.

Sources told gossip website TMZ that Anna wants a traditional family base in Los Angeles, but Chris is having to jet all over the world for movie commitments and doesn't think he can juggle having a growing family with his work.

The couple announced on Sunday (06.08.17) they have split after eight years of marriage, but they are determined to be devoted parents to their son.

Insiders also revealed the pair have set about planning their divorce but have an amicable relationship, with both the 40-year-old actress and the 38-year-old star said to be ''incredibly sad'' about their break up.

In similar statements posted on their social media accounts on Sunday, the pair admitted they were ''really disappointed'' about the breakdown of their marriage, and insisted they ''tried hard'' to make it work.

Chris wrote on Facebook: ''Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.''

It comes after Chris praised Anna in April at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

He said: ''I want to thank my wife Anna, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you.

''We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded.''