Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are set for a tour of 'The Only Way Is Essex' this month.

The 'Passengers' star - who has been married to the 'House Bunny' actress since 2009 - previously revealed they are massive fans of the ITVBe reality series, and the 37-year-old hunk has consulted the production team on his forthcoming film 'Jurassic World' to sort them out with a ''VIP tour'' of all of the shooting locations for the show, which is filmed in Brentwood, Essex.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Chris and Anna have got even more 'Towie' obsessed after watching the recent series.

''They never miss an episode.

''They've asked a production member of his movie, who knows Essex, to give them a VIP tour of where all the filming takes place.

''The show is a huge guilty pleasure for them both.''

Chris previously revealed watching 'TOWIE' with his wife meant he was able to perfect his Essex accent.

In 2015, he said: ''When I was filming 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in the UK we watched a lot of garbage TV and my wife [Anna Faris] went crazy for TOWIE. She fell in love with the show and I started picking up the accent so now the only British one I can do is an Essex one.''

Meanwhile, Chris recently paid tribute to his wife at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Last month, he received his own star in Hollywood and he gave a gushing speech about Anna and their son Jack, four.

He said: ''I want to thank my wife Anna, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you.''