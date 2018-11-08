Chris Pratt and Anna Faris must live within five miles of each other for the next five years, according to their divorce settlement.

The 39-year-old actor and Anna, 41 - who have six-year-old son Jack together - finalised their divorce last week after announcing their split in August last year, but it has now been claimed they will have to continue living relatively close to one another for the sake of their son.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple have agreed to live no more than five miles apart for the next five years, so they can continue to co-parent their son - whom they will share legal and physical custody of - effectively as he grows up.

If for any reason one of them needs to move further away during this time, they have to give the other party a written notice no later than three months in advance of the move.

The former duo also need to provide 30 days notice if they want to travel out of the country with Jack, and ''reasonable'' advance notice for travelling out of the state of California.

Chris and the 'Mom' actress filed their divorce papers on November 2, after their relationship was dissolved by a judge at the end of October.

A source said: ''Chris and Anna are officially divorced.

''The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse today, November 2.''

Since their split, both of them have gone on to date other people, with Chris seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger - the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger - for the last few months.

The 'Jurassic World' actor's new relationship is said to be going from strength to strength.

An insider recently explained: ''The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable. They just love each other's company and have so much in common.

''They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria feels they are a match made in heaven.''

Meanwhile, Anna has been dating Michael Barrett for a number of months.