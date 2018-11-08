Chris Pratt and Anna Faris must live within five miles of each other for the next five years, according to their divorce settlement.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris must live within five miles of each other for the next five years, according to their divorce settlement.
The 39-year-old actor and Anna, 41 - who have six-year-old son Jack together - finalised their divorce last week after announcing their split in August last year, but it has now been claimed they will have to continue living relatively close to one another for the sake of their son.
According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple have agreed to live no more than five miles apart for the next five years, so they can continue to co-parent their son - whom they will share legal and physical custody of - effectively as he grows up.
If for any reason one of them needs to move further away during this time, they have to give the other party a written notice no later than three months in advance of the move.
The former duo also need to provide 30 days notice if they want to travel out of the country with Jack, and ''reasonable'' advance notice for travelling out of the state of California.
Chris and the 'Mom' actress filed their divorce papers on November 2, after their relationship was dissolved by a judge at the end of October.
A source said: ''Chris and Anna are officially divorced.
''The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse today, November 2.''
Since their split, both of them have gone on to date other people, with Chris seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger - the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger - for the last few months.
The 'Jurassic World' actor's new relationship is said to be going from strength to strength.
An insider recently explained: ''The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable. They just love each other's company and have so much in common.
''They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria feels they are a match made in heaven.''
Meanwhile, Anna has been dating Michael Barrett for a number of months.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...