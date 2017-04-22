'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4' will be shot back-to-back.

It was thought the movies would be filmed together as they've been treated as a duology - originally being named 'Infinity War Parts 1' and '...2' - ever since they were officially announced but, although bosses still aim of bring all of the characters together in the two films, they've decided not to shoot them simultaneously.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Collider.com: ''We're doing them one right after another... It became too complicated to cross-board them like that, and we found ourselves - again, something would always pay the price. We wanted to be able to focus and shoot one movie and then focus and shoot another movie.''

The bosses have decided to crack on with 'Avengers 4' in August - just two months after the third instalment is expected to wrap up in Atlanta - so that they're not waiting for the stellar cast; including Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth to free up their schedules later this year.

Not much is known about the fourth movie but it has been confirmed that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is expected to feature in the forthcoming instalment.

The actor made his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' and will reprise his web-throwing superhero alter ego in the summer.

Holland previously said he burned his 'Avengers: Infinity War' script to keep details of the movie from being leaked.

He took to Instagram earlier this year to share a video of himself chucking the script in the fire after he admitted he forgot to hand it into producers before he left set.

In the video, he said: ''Rule number one ... hand in your script ... Marvel like to keep everything a secret. So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it.''

Holland was understandably thrilled when he found out he had been cast as Spider-Man and revealed he found out he had got the job through a post on Instagram.

He said: ''I was in my bed scrolling through Instagram. It had been about a month since my audition. And Marvel just posted a photo saying go to our website and find out who the next Spider-Man is. I went on the Marvel website on my computer and there it was: The new Spider-Man is Tom Holland. I went ballistic, like absolutely nuts.''