Chris Pratt gave his ex Anna Faris a ''heads up'' before he proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star reached out to his former spouse before he decided to get down on one knee for his new beau.

Anna revealed: ''So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' ... I was like, 'That's awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister.''

And Anna is glad her and Chris - who share son Jack - are ''respectful'' towards each other despite their divorce.

She added: ''Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want.''

The 42-year-old actress and her former spouse have always made a point of ensuring life is as normal as possible for Jack.

Speaking on the Divorce Sucks! podcast, she said: ''Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about - our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place. Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that [their son] Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?''