Chris Pine uses a ''flip phone''.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star might be able to afford the latest high-tech mobile gadget, but he has admitted he's perfectly happy using an old school flip phone as he says the decreased amount of connectivity he now has goes hand in hand with a ''decrease in anxiety''.

When asked what his biggest quirk is, the 'Star Trek Beyond' star said: ''I have a flip phone. The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into! I recently got a record player and a flip phone, and I kind of like the simplifying down, I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated, I don't want to be connected so much, I just like the ... decrease in anxiety.''

Chris made the admission during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday (23.05.17) where he was promoting the upcoming superhero movie 'Wonder Woman', alongside his co-stars Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and director Patty Jenkins, who all commented on the hunk's phone.

Gal - who stars as the titular superhero in the feature - said: ''I was literally asking him a few days ago, 'What is this?'''

Whilst Robin, who plays General Antiope, addressed some of the challenges Chris is facing.

She said: ''He can't call anybody. There's no receiving!''

And Chris does seem to be having trouble with the older form of predictive text - known as T9 - where the user has to navigate the alphabet on just nine numbered keys, rather than having access to a full keyboard.

He said: ''I don't know if you remember T9, remember when you had to do that T9 thing? Wow!''

'Wonder Woman' is set to hit cinema screens on June 2.