Chris Pine joked his ''little man ego'' had to deal with the fact Gal Gadot has more action scenes than he does in 'Wonder Woman'.
Chris Pine had to ''come to terms with'' Gal Gadot having a more ''badass'' role than him in 'Wonder Woman'.
The hunky actor plays Steve Trevor, the love interest to the actress' titular character and while he had a ''good time'' working with the 32-year-old beauty, he joked it was a blow to the ego to have fewer action scenes or stunts than his co-star.
He said: ''I thought she was great, and we all had a good time.
''Quite honestly, she had all this wire work and stuff and I really like guns and jumping and getting hit and brawling.
''She saves me, and sometimes I save her. But she's definitely way more badass than I am, and my little man ego had to come to terms with that fast.''
The 36-year-old actor admitted it was ''nice'' not to have the lead role in a film and the pressure that comes with having to ''carry'' a project, and insisted it doesn't bother him whether or not he has top billing.
Asked if he is co-lead or a supporting character, he told SFX magazine: ''I don't know. I mean, the movie is called ''Wonder Woman', so it's definitely Gal's show and she does a tremendous job leading it.
''And yeah, I'm there to basically fall in love with her and to go on this journey that she leads to essentially save the world.
''There was definitely a nice diminishing of responsibilities [rather than] to have to carry something.
''I really have no problem with where I am on the call sheet.''
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...
It's taken a long time for this stage musical to make it to the big...