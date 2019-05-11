Chris Pine is set to star in 'Violence of Action', an independent black ops action-thriller.
Chris Pine is set to star in 'Violence of Action'.
The 38-year-old actor has signed up for the independent black ops action-thriller, which will be directed by Tarik Saleh from a J.P. Davis script.
Chris will star as a man who joins a paramilitary group to support his family after he is involuntarily discharged from the Marines, according to Deadline.
After travelling to Poland on a black ops mission with his team, he finds himself alone and on the run in Eastern Europe after being betrayed.
The movie will follow his mission to get home and investigate those who betrayed him.
Meanwhile, Chris will appear in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel next year, even though his character, American fighter pilot Steve Trevor, seemingly gave his life by flying a bomb away from its intended target in the original movie.
According to the film's director Patty Jenkins, she knew Steve would feature in the follow-up whilst she was ''in the middle of making the first movie'' and everything will be explained properly when the final cut of the film hits cinemas.
Patty said: ''I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn't a solution to, 'Oh god, that was worked out, let's try to jam you in there.' It's all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense, that's all I can say.''
'Wonder Woman 1984' will see Gal Gadot reprise her role as the titular Amazonian superhero Diana Prince.
The DC Extended Universe movie was originally slated for release in November 2019, but it has now been delayed until June 5, 2020.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...