Chris Pine is to star as CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite in upcoming drama 'Newsflash', which will show how the newsman reported on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Texas in 1963 making himself the most trusted TV journalist in America in the process.
Chris Pine is to star as CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite in upcoming drama 'Newsflash'.
The 38-year-old actor is to take on the role of the journalist in the movie which will take place on November 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Texas and the impact that global news event had on Cronkite's career, making him the most trusted TV news anchor in America.
The script from Ben Jacoby will focus on Cronkite's calm, yet emotional reporting of the tragedy meaning that although he wasn't the first to report the news, his reporting helped best inform the nation of the incident.
Seth Rogen was originally being lined up for the role with David Gordon Green directing, however, the filmmaker has since walked away from the project to helm the 'Halloween' sequels and his untitled drama about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Mark Ruffalo is attached to play Cronkite's producer Don Hewitt, and the film will also detail the pressure Cronkite was under from his bosses William Paley and Jim Aubrey who felt CBS Evening News wasn't sensational enough in its presentation of current affairs and their intentions to scrap the evening broadcast.
Next year, Pine will be seen on screen reprising his role as American fighter pilot Steve Trevor in 'Wonder Woman 1984', even though he seemingly gave his life by flying a bomb away from its intended target in the original movie.
According to the film's director Patty Jenkins, she knew Steve would feature in the follow-up whilst she was ''in the middle of making the first movie'' and everything will be explained properly when the final cut of the film hits cinemas.
Patty said: ''I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn't a solution to, 'Oh god, that was worked out, let's try to jam you in there.' It's all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense, that's all I can say.''
The DC Extended Universe movie - which stars Gal Gadot as the titular superhero - was originally slated for release in November 2019, but it has now been delayed until June 5, 2020.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...